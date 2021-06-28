Delhi reports 59 fresh Covid-19 cases, lowest daily rise this year so far

The national capital reported 59 cases of Covid-19, the lowest this year so far, and two deaths on Monday, according to data shared by the health department here.
The case positivity rate has dipped to 0.10 per cent.
On Sunday, Delhi reported 89 cases with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, and 4 deaths.
The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Delhi since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 14,33,993. Of this, over 14.07 lakh patients have recovered so far and the death toll stands at 24,967.
