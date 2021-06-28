Delhi reports 59 Covid cases, lowest this year so far

Delhi reports 59 fresh Covid-19 cases, lowest daily rise this year so far

The case positivity rate has dipped to 0.10%

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2021, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 21:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

The national capital reported 59 cases of Covid-19, the lowest this year so far, and two deaths on Monday, according to data shared by the health department here.

The case positivity rate has dipped to 0.10 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 89 cases with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, and 4 deaths.

The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Delhi since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 14,33,993. Of this, over 14.07 lakh patients have recovered so far and the death toll stands at 24,967.

Delhi
Coronavirus
Covid-19

