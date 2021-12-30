Delhi sees 1,313 new Covid cases, infection rate rises to 1.73%

Delhi on Thursday reported 1,313 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day number since May 26 when the tally was 1,491, but no death was reported, as per the Health Department bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid infection in the city has crossed 1 per cent and currently stands at 1.73 per cent, the highest in the last seven months. According to the Delhi Health Department, the city had recorded a 1.93 per cent positivity rate on May 26.

With the new cases, the cumulative total has risen to 14,46,415, while the death toll remains at 25,107.

The number of active Covid cases have crossed the 3,000 mark and stands at 3,081, the highest since June 14 when there were 3,226 active cases.

The capital has, so far, detected 263 cases of new Covid variant Omicron. Of these, 57 have been discharged from the hospital.

With a 98.05 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi has gone up to 0.21 per cent and the death rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

With 423 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 14,18,227. A total of 1,560 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 645.

Meanwhile, a total of 75,953 new tests -- 68,590 RT-PCR and 7,363 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,26,51,345.

Out of 1,50,922 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 60,586 were first doses and 90,336 were second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,60,70,013 according to the health bulletin.

