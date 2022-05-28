Delhi sizzles as maximum temperatures hover near 41 degrees Celsius, humidity up

Delhi sizzles as maximum temperatures hover near 41 C

The plains of northwest India are set to witness a rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures, the IMD said

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • May 28 2022, 23:47 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 23:51 ist
People eat ice-creams under the shade of a tree, on a hot summer day in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

After almost a reasonably pleasant week leading up to trace to light rainfall at some places, Delhi NCR braced up for a rise in maximum temperatures starting Saturday.

The plains of northwest India are set to witness a rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Safdarjung, Delhi's base station, recorded maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius even as maximum temperatures recorded at other stations across Delhi ranged from 38.9 degrees Celsius at Mayur Vihar to 42.4 degrees Celsius at Pitampura.

Indicating that even the nights are getting warmer, the minimum temperatures ranged between 24.2 degrees Celsius at the leafy Ridge to 30.8 degrees Celsius T Pitampura.

For 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, Aya Nagar recorded trace rainfall while Jafarpur recorded 2.5 mm. This was a fallout of a dust storm and a thunderstorm accompanied with light to moderate rains in areas near to Delhi NCR on Friday evening.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky with maximum temperature and minimum temperature likely to be at 41 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

