Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
China’s deep pockets vs India’s deep roots in Buddhist diplomacy

China’s deep pockets vs India’s deep roots in Buddhist diplomacy

India’s Buddhist diplomacy draws strength from millennia-old ties and global reverence as the land of the Buddha
Devendra Kumar
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 07:03 IST
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 07:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsChinaOpinionBuddhist

Follow us on :

Follow Us