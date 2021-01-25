Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to avoid routes affected by farmers’ tractor rally

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday asked commuters to avoid the routes where protesting farmers will hold their tractor rally or 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day.
Farmer unions had on Sunday finalised three routes, originating from Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points, for the rally.
"Avoid taking NH44, GT-Karnal road and NH10 as these will remain affected due to the tractor rally," an official said at a press conference.
Arrangements have been made to manage traffic on these routes starting Monday evening, he said.
