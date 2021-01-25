Farmers' tractor rally: Avoid these routes in Delhi

Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to avoid routes affected by farmers’ tractor rally

Farmer unions had on Sunday finalised three routes for the rally

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 25 2021, 17:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 17:58 ist
Farmers on their tractors during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday asked commuters to avoid the routes where protesting farmers will hold their tractor rally or 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day.

Farmer unions had on Sunday finalised three routes, originating from Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points, for the rally.

"Avoid taking NH44, GT-Karnal road and NH10 as these will remain affected due to the tractor rally," an official said at a press conference.

Arrangements have been made to manage traffic on these routes starting Monday evening, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi Traffic Police
Delhi
Singhu border
MSP
Farm Bills
farmers
Farmers protests

What's Brewing

Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know

Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

 