Delhi violence: AAP councillor Tahir Hussain blamed for IB personnel's death

AAP councillor Tahir Hussain is in the eye of a controversy over the death of Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant Ankit Sharma after his father blamed the politician for his son's fate.

His father Ravindra Sharma said, "Around 20 people came from Hussain's building and took him along with a few others. When people went there to free them, shots were fired and attacked with petrol bombs."

Hussain denied the allegations while AAP sources said the councillor was trapped inside his own house and it was the police who rescued him.

However, the father's allegation gave ammunition for the BJP to target AAP with BJP Ghonda MLA Ajay Mahawar and party leader Kapil Mishra accusing Hussain of orchestrating the incident.

Mishra shared a video claiming that stone-pelters were led by Hussain. He said the man in a maroon half-sweater and brandishing a stick on a rooftop was Hussain, who was pelting stones and petrol bombs.