Drone activity in Arnia sector; BSF fires rounds

  • Jul 02 2021, 09:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 09:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Border Security Force jawans fired rounds after drone activity was observed at the International Border in Arnia sector in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported.

More details awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir
BSF
drone

