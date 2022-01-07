ECI revokes Sonu Sood’s status as Punjab’s ‘state icon'

ECI revokes actor Sonu Sood’s appointment as Punjab’s ‘state icon’

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood had said last November that his sister Malvika is joining politics but he has no such plans for himself

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jan 07 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 22:34 ist
Actor Sonu Sood. Credit: PTI Photo

The Election Commission of India has annulled the appointment of actor Sonu Sood as Punjab’s “state icon”. Sonu Sood had been made Punjab’s “icon” over a year ago by the Election Commission of India.

The ECI revoked Sood’s appointment as a “state icon” of Punjab on January 4, Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said on Friday in an official statement.

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood had said last November that his sister Malvika is joining politics but he has no such plans for himself. Belonging to the Moga district in Punjab, Sood had catapulted to the national spotlight for helping migrant workers reach their homes during the Covid lockdown last year.

Sood had arranged transport facilities for migrant workers stuck in various places while returning back their homes amid joblessness amid the Covid lockdown.

His humanitarian work was highly appreciated by all sections of society. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Punjab
Sonu Sood
Election Commission of India
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

 