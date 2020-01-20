ED: Karti questioned again in INX Media case

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, was once again questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with the INX Media money-laundering case.

The agency recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Karti, whose assets worth around Rs 54 crore were attached by the agency, was last questioned in this case on October 9 last year by the ED when Chidambaram was in judicial custody in this case after his arrest by CBI. Chidambaram was formally arrested by Enforcement Directorate from Tihar Jail on October 16 last year in the INX Media money laundering case.

Officials said Karti was summoned again as the investigators had received some fresh leads. He was also confronted with statements of other witnesses and accused in the case, they said.

In Supreme Court, the ED had claimed that Chidambaram and his "co-conspirators" have opened bank accounts and amassed properties in 12 countries, including France, Singapore and Spain after "cleverly" creating a "web of shell companies". Chidambaram and Karti had denied the allegations.

Chidambaram is facing allegations of illegally granting permission to INX Media to receive Rs 305 crore foreign direct investment when he was Finance Minister under UPA government. Karti, his son and Lok Sabha MP who was arrested by CBI in February 2018, is accused of influencing Ministry of Finance officials to grant the clearance using his father's clout.

Chidambaram had been also accused of former INX Media promoters Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea that he asked them to help his son's business when they approached him for help. Indrani had alleged Karti had demanded USD one million from the promoters.