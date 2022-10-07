ED raids at 35 places across 3 states over Delhi Excise Policy scam

ED raids at 35 locations over Delhi Excise Policy scam

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 07 2022, 09:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 09:49 ist

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday launched fresh raids in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, official sources said.

The searches are being carried out at about 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab and some places in Hyderabad, they said.

Some liquor distributors, companies and linked entities are being searched, the sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted more than 103 raids in this case till now and had also arrested Sameer Mahandru, a liquor businessman and managing director of liquor manufacturing company Indospirit last month in the case.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR.

The liquor scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's  Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

India News
Delhi
Punjab
Enforcement Directorate

