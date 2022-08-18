ED raids Mukhtar Ansari, his brother in PMLA case

The officials started conducting raids this morning, the raids are under way at 11 locations

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 18 2022, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 12:40 ist
Former BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids on BSP MP Mukhtar Ansari and his brother in a money laundering case, according to ANI

The raids are under way at 11 locations.

The ED has not given any official statement in this respect so far.

The officials started conducting raids this morning.

Further details awaited.

More to follow...

(With inputs from IANS)

Enforcement Directorate
Mukhtar Ansari
Uttar Pradesh
India News

