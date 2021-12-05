ED records Param Bir Singh's statement in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has recorded the statement of suspended Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra police establishment, official sources said Sunday.

The statement was recorded on December 3 at the agency's office in south Mumbai under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

They said that the 59-year-old was quizzed for about five hours on different aspects of the case, including the allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Sources said that Singh was summoned at least three times in the past by the ED but he had failed to turn up.

The 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was suspended by the Maharashtra government a few days ago following registration of FIRs against him and other police personnel on charges of extortion.

Sources said his statement was "vital" to take the investigation in the case forward. Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his aides have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this case.

In March, Singh had levelled allegations of corruption and misuse of official position against Deshmukh after he was shunted from the post of the police commissioner in the aftermath of the Antilia bomb scare incident.

He had accused Deshmukh of asking police officers to collect Rs 100 crore a month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai, a charge which the NCP leader denied. Singh, who was declared absconding by courts in Mumbai and Thane, surfaced in public late last month.

After he moved the Supreme Court, he was granted temporary protection from arrest.

The IPS officer is facing at least five extortion cases in Maharashtra and has similarly deposed various state police investigation units over the last few days.