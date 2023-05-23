Efforts being intensified to make public places smoking-free in Kargil

Authorities in the Kargil district of Ladakh have directed for strict enforcement of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act (COPTA) to make public places smoking-free, an official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve expressed concern over the involvement of minors and school-going children in tobacco use and directed the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil and principles of various schools to hold awareness programmes in schools to aware children about the ill effects of tobacco.

Sukhadeve was speaking at a meeting to chalk out a plan to ensure the visible impact of the implementation of COPTA on the ground through effective surveillance and feedback mechanism as well as taking timely measures to curb the menace of tobacco products, the official said.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers concerned with police, health and education departments to come out with a collective and effective plan for the implementation of COPTA and against the tobacco menace in the district.

Sukhadeve also directed special programmes at various workplaces where migrant labourers are working in large numbers to make them aware of the ill effects of the consumption of tobacco products, the official said.

He directed police to strictly monitor the shopkeepers that sell tobacco products within the 100-metre vicinity of the school area.

He directed for mobilisation of police personnel and regular vigilance in the market areas and to make public places smoking-free.

The deputy commissioner appealed to the people of Kargil particularly the shopkeepers to desist from the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products and save the younger generation from the ill effects of tobacco products.