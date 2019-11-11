Eight injured as two buses collide in Rajasthan

At least eight persons were injured after two buses collided head-on near Batawdi village in the district on Monday, polices aid.
The accident took place when a speeding private bus jumped the divider and collided with a Rajasthan state transport bus, SHO, Anta Police Station, Roop Singh said.
Around 40 passengers were travelling in the two buses when the accident occurred around 7.30 am, he said.
A case has been lodged against the private bus driver.
