Eight injured as two buses collide in Rajasthan

PTI
PTI, Baran (Rajasthan),
  • Nov 11 2019, 13:56pm ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2019, 14:22pm ist

At least eight persons were injured after two buses collided head-on near Batawdi village in the district on Monday, polices aid.

The accident took place when a speeding private bus jumped the divider and collided with a Rajasthan state transport bus, SHO, Anta Police Station, Roop Singh said.

Around 40 passengers were travelling in the two buses when the accident occurred around 7.30 am, he said.

A case has been lodged against the private bus driver. 

