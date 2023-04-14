Man mauled to death by tiger near Corbett Tiger Reserve

Elderly man mauled to death by tiger in village near Corbett Tiger Reserve

The tiger dragged the man around 100 metres into the nearby forest, forest ranger said

PTI
PTI, Kotdwar,
  • Apr 14 2023, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 15:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A 72-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in a village near the Corbett Tiger Reserve here, officials said on Friday.

The incident happened at around 6 pm on Thursday at Laduasain village in Rikhnikhal block close to the wildlife sanctuary, forest ranger Mahendra Singh Rawat said.

Virendra Singh had gone to his field near his home to harvest the wheat crop when he was attacked by a tiger hiding behind the bushes, he said.

Also Read | Tiger eats leopard: Bengaluru man's click goes viral

The tiger dragged Singh around 100 metres into the nearby forest, the forest ranger said.

Villagers gathered at the spot with burning torches and started searching for Singh and found his body a few hours later, he said, adding that Singh's head was partially eaten by the tiger.

Also Read | Man mauled to death by tiger in Maharashtra's Chandrapur forest

The locals said they had been seeing the movement of tigers in the area for some time and had also informed forest officials about it.

Half a dozen cattle in the area have been killed in suspected tiger attacks in just a week, they claimed.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tiger attack
Corbett Tiger Reserve
Tigers
India News
wildlife sanctuary

Related videos

What's Brewing

JUICE mission to explore Jupiter’s icy moons

JUICE mission to explore Jupiter’s icy moons

Is Mumbai street food Vada Pav a truly Indian food?

Is Mumbai street food Vada Pav a truly Indian food?

Endangered Rufous-necked Hornbill spotted in Kalimpong

Endangered Rufous-necked Hornbill spotted in Kalimpong

Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution

Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution

Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings

Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings

DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...

DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

 