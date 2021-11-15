Emergency meet, work from home for employees: What Supreme Court said on Delhi air pollution

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to call an emergency meeting on Tuesday to take measures like stopping non-essential construction transport, power plants and implementing work from home.

Here are the key takeaways from the hearing:

1. The Centre on Monday suggested three steps to the Supreme Court to bring down pollution -- the introduction of an odd-even vehicle scheme, a ban on trucks' entry in Delhi, and lockdown, the severest option.

2. "Stubble burning is not the major cause of pollution at present in Delhi and northern states, as it contributes to only 10 per cent of the pollution," it said.

Air pollution in Delhi: Centre suggests three steps to Supreme Court to bring down pollution- Introduction of odd-even vehicle scheme, ban on trucks' entry in Delhi, and severest will be lockdown. — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

3. The Supreme Court concluded that major culprits of air pollution are transport, industries, vehicular traffic apart from stubble burning in some areas.

4. The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and States of NCR region to consider work from home for the employees in the meantime. It has also asked Chief secretaries of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to be present for tomorrow's emergency meeting by the Centre.

5. The apex court also rapped the Delhi government for blaming corporations and said lame excuses will force it to hold audit of earnings and expenditure on popularity slogans.

6. The top court also asked the state governments of Punjab and Haryana to pursue the farmers for two weeks not to do stubble burning. "We direct the government of India, NCR states to examine introducing work from home for employees," the bench said.

7. Ahead of the hearing on air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the AAP government told the Supreme Court that it was ready to take steps like complete lockdown to control air pollution. The Delhi government told the top court that such a step, however, would be meaningful if it is implemented across the NCR areas in neighbouring states.

