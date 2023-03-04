Engineer shot by 10 people over parking dispute in Gurugram

Engineer shot by 10 people over parking row in Gurugram

The group also allegedly ransacked a cafe and damaged the engineer's car

PTI
PTI, Gurugram,
  • Mar 04 2023, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 21:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A civil engineer was allegedly shot by over 10 unidentified people over a car parking issue in Sohna area here, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday, they said.

The victim Gautam Khatana, in his complaint, said that as he came out of a cafe, more than 10 people in an inebriated condition approached him and clashed with him over a car parking issue.

“Two of them were carrying weapons in their hand and started abusing me and asked why I parked my car there because the parking space was only for their friends,” the complainant said.

Also Read | Decomposed body of transgender person found in Delhi

Following this, the group shot at Khatana, ransacked the cafe and also damaged his car, the engineer said in his complaint.

After getting information, police reached the spot and recovered two bullet shells from there while the group managed to flee away.

An FIR has been registered against more than 10 unidentified accused under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 307 (murder attempt), 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code and section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Sohna City police station.

“With the help of CCTV footage, we are trying to identify the accused who will be arrested as soon as possible”, investigating officer ASI Rampal said.

gurugram
Crime
India News
Shooting

