Every Indian has right to free vaccine, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Every Indian has right to free Covid-19 vaccine: Gehlot

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 02 2021, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 14:25 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI File Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said free universal vaccination is the right of every Indian.

"All previous central governments have been taking this programme forward. Now when the nation is grappling with an unprecedented health crisis, to deny vaccination to all is totally unjust," Gehlot tweeted.

"Let us all raise our voices against this inefficiency and insensitivity of the NDA and demand Free Universal Vaccination," he said in support of the Congress party's online campaign for free anti-Covid jabs for all.

Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot
Congress
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

