Every Indian has right to free vaccine, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said free universal vaccination is the right of every Indian.
"All previous central governments have been taking this programme forward. Now when the nation is grappling with an unprecedented health crisis, to deny vaccination to all is totally unjust," Gehlot tweeted.
देशवासियों के निःशुल्क टीकाकरण के लिए, कांग्रेस पार्टी द्वारा चलाई जा रही केन्द्र सरकार से मांग की इस मुहिम- #SpeakUpForFreeUniversalVaccination से जुड़ें। निःशुल्क टीकाकरण सभी देशवासियों का हक़ है। जितना शीघ्र हो सके सभी का फ्री वैक्सीनेशन हो, यह अत्यंत आवश्यक है। https://t.co/5nIGBJOdVd
— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 2, 2021
"Let us all raise our voices against this inefficiency and insensitivity of the NDA and demand Free Universal Vaccination," he said in support of the Congress party's online campaign for free anti-Covid jabs for all.
