Ex-CM's wife Pratibha Virbhadra Singh appointed as Himachal Congress chief

Pratibha Virbhadra Singh appointed Himachal Cong chief

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 26 2022, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2022, 20:47 ist
The Congress on Tuesday appointed former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife and Mandi Lok Sabha MP Pratibha Virbhadra Singh as the president of the party unit in the state, replacing Kuldeep Rathore.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also appointed former Union minister Anand Sharma as the chairman of the Steering Committee for the Himachal Pradesh Congress, with Asha Kumari as its convenor, while former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was appointed as the chairman of the Campaign Committee.

The changes initiated by the party come ahead of the Assembly polls in the state due later this year.

Mukesh Agnihotri has been retained as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. 

