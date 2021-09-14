Exercise restraint: U'khand BJP's advice to Harak Singh

Exercise restraint: Uttarakhand BJP's advice to Harak Singh Rawat for recent comments

A BJP spokesperson said 'if anyone makes unrestrained statements, the party will definitely take cognizance'

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Sep 14 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 22:45 ist
Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat. Credit: Twitter/@drhsrawatuk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has advised Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat to exercise restraint, saying he should avoid making "reckless" remarks.

"If anyone makes unrestrained statements, the party will definitely take cognizance of it," said BJP spokesperson Shadab Shams, referring to the minister's in a recent interview to a TV channel, in which he talked about saving former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat from going to jail.

Harak Singh Rawat also said that when Harish Rawat was the chief minister, he wanted to get Trivendra Singh Rawat booked in the alleged Dhaincha seeds scam, but he saved him from being jailed by writing a two-page note.

The minister also said that when he showed this note to BJP leaders Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Ajay Bhatt, they were surprised by it and told him that "you have great courage".

Harak Singh also claimed that had he not written the note at that time, Trivendra Singh Rawat could never have become the chief minister.

Harish Rawat has also junked the claim, saying there was nothing in the alleged scam that would have sent Trivendra Singh Rawat to jail.

BJP
Uttarakhand
Trivendra Singh Rawat
India News

