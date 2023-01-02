'Exorcist' held for raping minor girl in Uttar Pradesh

'Exorcist' held for raping minor girl in Uttar Pradesh

An FIR was registered against the accused following a complaint by the girl's father under relevant IPC and POCSO sections

PTI
PTI, Kaushambi (UP),
  • Jan 02 2023, 02:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 02:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl suffering from epilepsy on the pretext of treating her in Pipri police station area of the district, police said on Sunday.

Shravan Kumar Singh, SHO, Pipri police station said the girl has been suffering from epilepsy for the past three years and was undergoing treatment in private hospitals, but there was no improvement in her condition.

On December 24, when the girl's father was away, Ashok Kumar (45), an exorcist, came to their house and convinced her mother to send her away with him to "get rid of evil spirits".

After this, he took the girl to a secluded place and raped her, Singh said.

An FIR was registered against the accused following a complaint by the girl's father under relevant IPC and POCSO sections on Saturday and he was arrested on Sunday

India News
Uttar Pradesh
rape
Crime

