'Exorcist' held for raping minor girl in Uttar Pradesh

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl suffering from epilepsy on the pretext of treating her in Pipri police station area of the district, police said on Sunday.
Shravan Kumar Singh, SHO, Pipri police station said the girl has been suffering from epilepsy for the past three years and was undergoing treatment in private hospitals, but there was no improvement in her condition.
On December 24, when the girl's father was away, Ashok Kumar (45), an exorcist, came to their house and convinced her mother to send her away with him to "get rid of evil spirits".
After this, he took the girl to a secluded place and raped her, Singh said.
An FIR was registered against the accused following a complaint by the girl's father under relevant IPC and POCSO sections on Saturday and he was arrested on Sunday
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Where to invest in 2023
Special 'diet plan' for Jallikattu bulls to fight well
Biryani, chips, even khichdi! What India ordered on NYE
India's political landscape: Dystopia for the future?
Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal'
What we know of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr
DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'
In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules
DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...
Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave