Farmers' protest 'hero' who turned off water cannon, booked for attempt to murder

Haryana witnessed a showdown as farmers faced water cannons, police barricades, and tear gas on their march to Delhi against three contentious farm laws. Among them was a youth who emerged as a social media icon after he climbed atop water cannons to turn it off during the protests.

Several videos of farmers clashing with the local cops circulated on social media, but 26-year-old Navdeep Singh, son of leader Jai Singh who hails from the Ambala district made headlines for helping protesting farmers who were being targeted by water cannons.

For latest updates on farmers' protest, click here

The incident took place at Mohra village in Ambala district on National Highway (NH) 44 on November 25. He has however been booked under the charges of the attempt to murder, rioting, and violation of Covid-19 norms, in a case registered at Parao police station by Ambala police, according to reports.

How a young farmer from Ambala Navdeep Singh braved police lathis to climb and turn off the water cannon tap and jump back on to a tractor trolley #farmersprotest pic.twitter.com/Kzr1WJggQI — Ranjan Mistry (@mistryofficial) November 27, 2020

“After my studies, I started doing farming with my father who is a farm leader. I never indulged in any illegal activities and got courage from the commitment of protesting farmers to climb the vehicle and turn off the tap as it was hurting,” Navdeep told The Times of India.

Justifying his act, he said, “I climbed on top of water cannon truck from a tractor-trolley and after reaching the tap, I turned it off. A policeman also climbed up while chasing me but by that time, my brother brought his tractor near and I jumped onto it.”

Also Read | Farmers at Delhi border refuse to head to protest site

He also told the news publication that the cops hit him, but he is not angry as the cops were only doing their job.

Hundreds of farmers entered Delhi on Friday to hold a peaceful protest at a north Delhi ground after facing tear gas and water cannons. They clashed with security personnel while thousands refused to protest at the offered site in north Delhi and decided to continue their demonstration at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).