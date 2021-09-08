Farooq Abdullah hopes Taliban run 'good govt' in Afghanistan

While advising the Taliban to respect human rights and carry out justice, regional National Conference president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah Wednesday hoped that they would run a good government in Afghanistan.

“The Taliban must protect human rights in Afghanistan and build good relations with the rest of the world,” he told reporters while speaking at a ceremony commemorating his father and NC founder Sheikh Abdullah’s death anniversary.

Octogenarian Abdullah further went on to say that he hopes the Taliban follows the Islamic code while ruling the war-ravaged nation. In contrast, his son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah slammed the centre when the Indian envoy in Qatar visited Taliban commander Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai for the first time in public.

Senior Abdullah also said that his party will not shy away from participating in the Assembly polls “but Centre must first restore statehood before announcing elections.”

“I don’t know when elections will be held. (But) whenever they are held, we won’t shy away and rather participate and win as well. The Centre must first restore statehood before holding polls,” he said.

The former CM said that his party was committed to fight for the restoration of statehood and Article 370.

“There is no change in our stance. We are fighting and will continue to fight,” he added.

