First batch of 4 e-buses flagged off in Kargil

The first batch of four electric buses was rolled out here with the authorities terming the initiative a move to transform Ladakh into a carbon-neutral Union Territory and make Leh and Kargil smart cities, an official said on Monday.

The 100 per cent zero emission buses have been provided by SIDCO Transport, Ladakh, he said.

One bus will operate clockwise covering Kargil town, including the area of the new district hospital, while another will operate from Kargil to Sankoo in three trips a day, the official said.

The third e-bus will operate from Kargil to Drass and back to Kargil and the fourth e-bus will operate from Kargil to Leh on a daily basis, he added.

"The main objective of the electric vehicles is to reduce carbon emissions and transform Ladakh into a more carbon neutral UT and provide better public transportation facilities for local commuters in the area," Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan said.

Also Read | Ladakh's Zanskar sub-division nears 100% saturation in Jal Jeevan Mission

Khan, along with Member Parliament from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, flagged off the e-buses in the presence of senior officers, including commissioner secretary Ajeet Kumar Sahu and Kargil deputy commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve on Sunday.

Later, they took a trial ride in an e-bus from TFC to Council Secretariat, Zamisthiang then Baroo and back to TFC.

Khan said the buses are environment-friendly and will ease the public transport in the area. The charging points are available at several spots, therefore this facility can meet public demands, he said.

Namgyal said the buses will transform Ladakh into a carbon-neutral UT and is a step towards making Kargil and Leh smart cities.

Sahu said the transport department has taken several initiatives to improve the public transport system in Kargil and the addition of electric buses is a step in that direction. He directed the concerned department to fix the timings of all buses for all routes.