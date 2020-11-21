First meeting of Madhya Pradesh's cow cabinet tomorrow

The first meeting of the `Gau cabinet' (cow cabinet) in Madhya Pradesh, formed with the aim of promoting and protecting the cow, will take place on Sunday.
The cabinet brings together ministries of Animal Husbandry, Panchayat and Rural Development, Forest, Revenue, Home and Agriculture.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would chair the meeting virtually, officials said.
