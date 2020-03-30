Five more test positive in Chandigarh; count rises to 13

Five test positive in Chandigarh; count rises to 13

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Mar 30 2020, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 19:03 ist
PTI photo of Chandigarh under lockdown

Five more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Monday, taking the total count of confirmed cases to 13 in the Union Territory, said officials.

Among the fresh COVID-19 infected cases were those of a NRI couple who had recently returned from Canada, official said here.

A 32-year-old non-resident Indian and his wife of the same age have been admitted to isolation ward of the Government Medical College & Hospital and they have tested positive for coronavirus, official said.

Besides the couple, three other persons who contracted coronavirus were primary contacts of a COVID-19 patient, official added.

All of them have been admitted to the GMCH at sector 32 here, they said.

Chandigarh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
