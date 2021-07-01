Uttarakhand: 5-yr-old girl abducted, raped

Five-year-old girl abducted, raped in Uttarakhand

The 19-year-old accused, a drug addict, has been arrested, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Yogendra Singh Rawat said

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jul 01 2021, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 16:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death after being abducted here by a labourer who lived in the same neighbourhood, police said on Thursday.

The 19-year-old accused, a drug addict, has been arrested, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Yogendra Singh Rawat said.

The girl's body was recovered from a tea estate at Rangadwala near Premnagar on Wednesday evening, the SSP said, adding that she was abducted on Monday.  

The accused allegedly raped and strangled her to death after abducting her and hid the body in the tea estate, the SSP said. 

The families of the accused and the victim are from Begusarai in Bihar. 

He was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion, but during interrogation he admitted to raping and killing the minor girl by strangulating her. 

Later, he also disclosed where he had hid the girl's body, the SSP said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttarakhand
rape
Abduction

Related videos

What's Brewing

Will one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine protect me?

Will one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine protect me?

What happens when black hole and a neutron star merge

What happens when black hole and a neutron star merge

Jim Morrison: Did he OD or did he disappear?

Jim Morrison: Did he OD or did he disappear?

Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty

Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty

EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass

EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass

 