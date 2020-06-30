Flight carrying 144 students stranded in Ukraine arrives in Madhya Pradesh

Flight carrying 144 students from Ukraine arrives in MP

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Jun 30 2020, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 11:32 ist
Representative image/istock

A special Air India flight carrying 144 Indian students, who were stranded in Ukraine due to coronavirus-related restrictions, landed at the Indore airport in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The flight reached the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here via Delhi at 5.16 am, airport director Aryama Sanyal said.

She said 144 Indian students stranded in Ukraine arrived here.

The passengers were screened at the airport and their belongings were sanitised, she added.

A health department official said most of these students were from Madhya Pradesh, including 29 from Indore who have been sent to a quarantine centre in the city for seven days.

Besides, some of the returnees also hailed from Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and they have been sent to their native places, the official said.

flight
Air India
Ukraine
Madhya Pradesh
COVID-19

