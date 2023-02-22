Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore served notice for songs targeting UP government

Famous folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, who is known for her UP Mein Ka Ba songs, has been served a 160 CrPC notice by the Akbarpur Kotwali police.

Neha had taken a jibe at the state government by posting several songs including UP Mein Ka Ba from her Twitter handle, Facebook and YouTube channel after a mother-daughter were burnt alive in Madauli village in Kanpur Dehat during an anti-encroachment drive.

CO Akbarpur Prabhat Kumar said that various tweets and oral complaints were received that Neha's songs are spreading discrimination and disharmony in the society.

Taking cognizance of this, an explanation has been sought from her through a notice within three days.

It has been asked in the notice whether the internet media platforms on which these songs were posted are run by her herself or by someone else.

The police have asked her whether the songs she sang were written by her or given by someone and also what is the basis of writing and singing songs.

If the explanation is not given, the police will take further legal action, the CO said.

Neha had sung the song UP Mein Ka Ba even before the 2022 Assembly elections and this as apparently a rejoinder to BJP MP and Bhojpuri star Ravi Krishan's UP Mein Sab Ba.