Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

End of hybrid work in October could increase traffic jams by 15% on Bengaluru's ORR

BMTC is kicking off an initiative to improve public transport adoption along the tech corridor.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 20:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 20:25 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newstrafficWork from homeOuter Ring RoadHybrid work

Follow us on :

Follow Us