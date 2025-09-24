Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Ward boundaries fixed for Greater Bengaluru Authority's five corporations

The commission was given 20 days for its first report and three months for the full exercise, including draft and final notifications.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 21:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 21:00 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsD K ShivakumarMaheshwar RaoGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us