Four Al-Badr militants killed, one surrenders in Shopian: Army

Four Al-Bard militants, including a commander, were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday. One of the militants hiding in the area surrendered before the forces.

According to reports, the encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kiloora area of Shopian, 55 kms from Srinagar, following ‘specific information’ about the presence of a group of militants there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the security forces, which was retaliated, a police official said and added that in the ensuing exchange of fire, four militants were killed.

“A terrorist surrenders while four terrorists have been eliminated in an ongoing encounter in Kiloora area of Shopian district. Two AKs and three pistols recovered. Joint operation in progress,” PRO Defence, Col Rajesh Kalia said in a statement.

Two of the slain militants were identified as Shakoor Parray, a district commander of Al-Badr and Suhail Bhat. Police said they were involved in the abduction and killing of a panchayat member in neighbouring Pulwama district.

“#Terrorist Shakoor Parray Al-Badr District commander and another #terrorist Suhail Bhat who #abducted and #killed Khanmoh’s Panch #neutralised in today’s #encounter,” J&K police tweeted.

Al-Badr was born out of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in 1998 after the ISI encouraged terrorists to operate independently. The outfit has a history of perpetrating violence in Afghanistan and Kashmir. Al-Badr was proscribed by the government of India in 2002.

Since the beginning of this year, security forces have killed more than 155 militants, including 26 top commanders in J&K.