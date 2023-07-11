Four pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh dead as landslide buries vehicles in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Four pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh died and seven more were injured when a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall buried three vehicles near the Gangnani bridge on the Gangotri National Highway here, officials said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday night when the vehicles came under debris due to the landslide from the hill near the bridge.
Also Read — Rains continue to lash Uttarakhand, several roads closed after landslides
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and urged people to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rains.
Three of the four bodies have been recovered and efforts are under way to pull out the fourth from the rubble, Bhatwadi Sub-Collector Chatar Singh Chauhan said.
Two of the seven people injured are in a serious condition, he said.
Chauhan said teams of police and the State Disaster Response Force reached the spot for relief and rescue operations as soon as the information came in. Local people and personnel of the Border Roads Organisation also joined the relief work.
