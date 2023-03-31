Four smugglers held with smack worth Rs 1 crore in UP

Four smugglers held with smack worth Rs 1 crore in UP's Bahraich

The quartet has been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and a probe is under way

PTI
PTI, Bahraich ,
  • Mar 31 2023, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 10:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four suspected narcotics smugglers were arrested with smack worth over Rs 1 crore, police in this Uttar Pradesh district said on Friday.

Jibrail, Mobin, Sufian and Zubair were arrested from the Ramgaon area along the Bahraich-Nepal Road on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said.

The police also seized 350 grams of smack worth over Rs 1 crore in the international market from them, Verma added.

The quartet has been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and a probe is under way, the police said.

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Crime
NDPS Act

