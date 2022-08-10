Free bus rides to women above 60 years in Uttar Pradesh soon: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state government is planning to provide free bus rides to women above 60.

He was addressing an event organised here to flag off 150 new diesel buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

"We are planning to allow free transportation to sisters and mothers above the age of 60 in the state transport corporation buses very soon," he said.

In view of Raksha Bandhan, the chief minister also announced free rides for women in UPSRTC buses for 48 hours -- from August 10 midnight to August 12 midnight.

"The service will help the sisters and mothers to travel in a safe environment to reach their destination to celebrate Raksha Bandhan."

"During the Covid-19 (lockdown), the buses of the transport department carried migrant workers returning from different parts of the country to their destination," Adityanath said.

"It was the largest exercise to ferry passengers for free after the Kumbh Mela of 2019," he added.

Stating that if airports can be built "world-class" why can't be bus stations built, the chief minister called for the need of better bus terminals with facilities like dormitories, restaurants and clean toilets.

Adityanath, stressing the need to improve services of the transport department, said old buses must be phased out and replaced.

He also said the transport department must have a yearly health report of the drivers.

He asked the transport minister to link state transport corporation workshops with ITIs where youngsters can be skilled by providing training.

"The biggest concern is deaths caused in road mishaps. I’m saddened to say that the number of deaths in road accidents is over 20,000 a year. This is very concerning and we need to look into it and take measures to reduce it," he said.

The chief minister while inaugurating new bus stops, laid the foundation stone for training and testing centres in the state.

The program was attended by Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, Chief Secretary DS Mishra and other dignitaries.