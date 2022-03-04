Freebies, special funds for cows in Gujarat govt's last budget before polls

The Gujarat government on Thursday presented a Rs 2,43,965 crore surplus budget for 2022-2023, an increase of Rs 16,936 crore compared to the previous year. This is also the last budget for the ruling party as the state is gearing up for Assembly polls later this year.

While the government claimed that it was not an “election budget” despite offering a number of freebies, the opposition Congress termed it as “jobless, growthless and hopeless.”

Invoking the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a dozen times in his speech, finance minister Kanu Desai presented the budget highlighting how gross state domestic product increased from Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2001 when Modi took over as chief minister to Rs 20 lakh crore at present.

He said that in these two decades, the state’s per capita income also increased from Rs 19,823 to Rs 2,14, 809.

Announcing a budget of Rs 500 crore for protecting cows in the state under “Mukhyamantri Gau Mata Poshan Yojna”, he said, “Cow has immense importance in Indian culture. Since the time of Dwarikadhish Lord Shri Krishna, cow protection and cow rearing has assumed huge significance. Our government is working actively for protection and conservation of cows and breeding of local varieties...”

The money will be spent on running and maintenance of cowsheds and cow shelter homes. Besides, he also announced a provision of Rs 100 crores for addressing the issue of stray animals in villages and cities.

Desai also allocated Rs 213 crore for “maintenance of cows for the farmers who are engaged in organic farming entirely based on cows.” He announced a budgetary allocation of Rs 14 crore for developing religious sites. This included Rs 1 crore funds for “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Shabari Smriti Yatra to celebrate the memory of MAA Shabari among the tribal people.”

