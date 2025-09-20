Menu
UP CM Adityanath refers to shooter involved in Disha Patani house-firing case as 'Maareech'

One of the five shooters involved in the firing incident at Patani's ancestral house in Bareilly was arrested, along with an associate, after a police encounter on Friday.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 09:43 IST
Published 20 September 2025, 09:43 IST
Uttar PradeshCrimeYogi AdityanathDisha Patani

