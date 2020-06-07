From the Newsroom: Delhi hospitals reserve beds

From the Newsroom: Delhi's govt & private sector hospitals to reserve beds only for residents

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 07 2020, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2020, 18:21 ist
Representative image/Credit: File Photo

From the Newsroom today, Delhi government-run hospitals and those in the private sector in the national capital will be reserved only for residents "for some months" to ensure that an influx of people from outside do not squeeze availability of COVID-19 beds.

Retail prices of petrol and diesel have been increased by 60 paise a litre nationwide.

India and China will continue to hold talks to defuse tension along their disputed boundary in eastern Ladakh, as no breakthrough could be achieved in the meeting between the military commanders of the two nations on Saturday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
DH Podcast
Podcast
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Delhi
Petrol
diesel
China
India
Ladakh

What's Brewing

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Ahead of Shah's rally, RJD beats utensils in protest

Ahead of Shah's rally, RJD beats utensils in protest

 