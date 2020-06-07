From the Newsroom: Delhi's govt & private sector hospitals to reserve beds only for residents

From the Newsroom today, Delhi government-run hospitals and those in the private sector in the national capital will be reserved only for residents "for some months" to ensure that an influx of people from outside do not squeeze availability of COVID-19 beds.

Retail prices of petrol and diesel have been increased by 60 paise a litre nationwide.

India and China will continue to hold talks to defuse tension along their disputed boundary in eastern Ladakh, as no breakthrough could be achieved in the meeting between the military commanders of the two nations on Saturday.