Gautam Gambhir announces plan to support daughters of GB Road sex workers

Gambhir announces plan to aid daughters of sex workers

  Jul 30 2020
BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Thursday announced an initiative to support daughters of sex workers in the GB Road area of the city.

The initiative, 'PAANKH', to take care of 25 minor daughters of sex workers of Delhi will be launched on Friday, the cricketer-turned-politician said in a statement.

"Everybody in the society has the right to live a decent life and I want to ensure more opportunities for these children so that they could live their dreams. I will take care of their living, education and their health," he said. 

Ten girls have been selected at present who are studying in various government schools in this session, Gambhir said. 

"We will sponsor their school fees, uniforms, food, medical help, including counselling, so that they can achieve their dreams," he added.

In the next session, more children will be included in the programme The target is to help at least 25 children, he said.  

"We aim to empower adolescent girls (5-18 years) by giving them regular counselling so that they complete their education," Gambhir said and appealed to people to come forward and help such children.

Gambhir undertakes various welfare works through his Gautam Gambhir Foundation which is already taking care of 200 children of bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country, the statement added. 

