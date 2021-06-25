Gen Naravane visits Army's training command in Shimla

General M M Naravane visits Army's training command in Shimla

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane. Credit: PTI File Photo

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Friday visited the Army's training command in Shimla where he was apprised about steps taken to make professional military education more contemporary and responsive to the current challenges.

Officials said Gen Naravane was briefed about new initiatives like technological infusion in training of troops considering future battlefield scenarios.

"The Chief of Army Staff was briefed on a range of issues including strategic - military futures, doctrinal corrections, operational challenges and preparedness, technological infusion and training pedagogy," the Army said.

"Gen Naravane was apprised about a number of initiatives being undertaken to maximise the effectiveness of the Indian Army and steps taken to make professional military education more contemporary and responsive to current challenges," it said.  

The Chief of Army Staff also called on Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, the Army said in a statement.          

"Later, the Army Chief and the President, Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), interacted and honoured the next of kin of Sepoy Ankush, Sena Medal (Posthumous), who had made the supreme sacrifice during the Galwan standoff on the Northern borders in June 2020," the Army added.

