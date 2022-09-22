Girl locked in classroom for over 18 hours in UP school

Girl locked in classroom for over 18 hours in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal

The girl's uncle said that when she did not return home after school, the girl's grandmother reached the school only to be told that there were no children left there.

IANS
IANS, Sambhal,
  • Sep 22 2022, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 08:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old girl was locked up in a school in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district for more than 18 hours after the staff went home without checking if any child was left behind.

The incident came to light only when the school opened up on Wednesday.

Block Education Officer (BEO) Pope Singh said the class 1 student of primary school in Dhanari Patti of Gunnaur tehsil was left behind after school hours on Tuesday.

"She was found this morning when the school opened. The girl is fine," the BEO said.

The girl's maternal uncle said that when she did not return home after school on Tuesday, the girl's grandmother reached the school only to be told by the staff that there were no children left there.

Also Read | WCD ministry asks states to integrate child helpline with 112, SOS app

The family searched for her in the forested area but she could not be found anywhere.

When the school opened on Wednesday, it was found that the girl had remained locked in the class room overnight.

The BEO said that after the school hours were over, teachers and other staff members did not inspect the rooms.

"It is a case of negligence and action will be taken against the entire staff," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

For Gen Z, Tiktok is the new search engine

For Gen Z, Tiktok is the new search engine

Pat on the back for India as rhino numbers rise

Pat on the back for India as rhino numbers rise

Anxiety among Tehran women after headscarf death

Anxiety among Tehran women after headscarf death

DH Toon | 'Mainstream channels biggest threat to media'

DH Toon | 'Mainstream channels biggest threat to media'

Solo plays and women’s voices

Solo plays and women’s voices

 