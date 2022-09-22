Girl locked in classroom for over 18 hours in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal

In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old girl was locked up in a school in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district for more than 18 hours after the staff went home without checking if any child was left behind.

The incident came to light only when the school opened up on Wednesday.

Block Education Officer (BEO) Pope Singh said the class 1 student of primary school in Dhanari Patti of Gunnaur tehsil was left behind after school hours on Tuesday.

"She was found this morning when the school opened. The girl is fine," the BEO said.

The girl's maternal uncle said that when she did not return home after school on Tuesday, the girl's grandmother reached the school only to be told by the staff that there were no children left there.

Also Read | WCD ministry asks states to integrate child helpline with 112, SOS app

The family searched for her in the forested area but she could not be found anywhere.

When the school opened on Wednesday, it was found that the girl had remained locked in the class room overnight.

The BEO said that after the school hours were over, teachers and other staff members did not inspect the rooms.

"It is a case of negligence and action will be taken against the entire staff," he added.