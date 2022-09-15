Give 'sting' video on excise policy scam to CBI to investigate: AAP to BJP

Soon after the BJP released its second "sting" video on the Delhi liquor policy scam, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asked BJP to hand over the video to CBI.

Reacting to the video, AAP leader Sisodia said that BJP did not find anything after raids at his house and bank locker. He appealed BJP to give the video to CBI immediately.

"Let the CBI investigate. If there's truth in the video, the CBI will arrest me within four days," he said.

He alleged that the "sting" video was another conspiracy from the Prime Minister's office.

