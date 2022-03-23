Government on track to achieve long-term vision: BJP MP

Despite the war in Ukraine and Covid-19 pandemic, the NDA government is on track to achieve the long-term vision of economic prosperity of the country, BJP MP Shivkumar Udasi said on Wednesday.

Participating in the discussion in Lok Sabha on the demands for grants of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry 2022-23, the Lok Sabha member from Haveri said the Ukraine war and Covid-19 pandemic did cause a setback to the short term goals of the government.

Attacking the previous Congress government, he said "The business was hamstrung by many controls imposed in the name of socialism. Many were worried that imperial foreign domination would return in the guise of economic domination through trade and investment."

"The UPA government was equally disastrous for commerce and trade. It was infected with corruption and policy paralysis in decision making. The achievement of the UPA government was to collapse the public-private partnership model, huge bank losses and loss of investment projects for the country," he alleged.

Hailing that government's flagship 'Make in india' programme as a "great success", he said, the NDA government has made avenues for FTAs (free trade agreements) with many countries. There was a time when India was known for 'licence raj', today we have promoted ease of doing business and our ranking has significantly improved from 142 in 2014 to 63 in 2020," he said.

Going by the recommendation given by the Baba Kalyani Committee’s report, the Government is ensuring the continuation of the fiscal benefits and extension of the sunset clause to retain the competence of SEZ (special economic zone) units. So, new legislation that is going to replace the SEZ Act, 2005, is being brought in to give impetus to the development and growth of the SEZs in the country. For SEZs, the revenue forgone was to the tune of more than Rs 2 lakh crore, he said.

