Grenade attack in Srinagar, three injured

A CRPF jawan and two women were injured on Friday in a grenade attack by militants on security forces at Chanapora area in the city, officials said here.
The ultras lobbed the grenade on the security forces near the government residential quarters here.
The injured have been admitted to a hospital.
