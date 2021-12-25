Gunfight breaks out at Awantipore in Jammu & Kashmir

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Hardumir Tral area of Awantipore in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.
"Encounter has started at Hardumir Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.
The firefight took place after a joint team of police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
