Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Shopian

Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Shopian

The encounter started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area

IANS
IANS,
  • Oct 02 2022, 11:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2022, 11:30 ist

A gunfight broke out between the terrorists and security forces in the Baskuchan area of South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Sunday.

"Encounter has started at Baskuchan area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The encounter started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After the security forces cordoned off the area, the terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
Encounter
militants
terrorists

What's Brewing

Bolsonaro vs Lula: Brazil's choices in divisive polls

Bolsonaro vs Lula: Brazil's choices in divisive polls

In sync with the rhythm of life

In sync with the rhythm of life

I am a potato & this is my story...

I am a potato & this is my story...

On the Mahabharata trail in Kurukshetra

On the Mahabharata trail in Kurukshetra

Grey matters

Grey matters

Soaked in a festering cynicism

Soaked in a festering cynicism

Inmates in Kolkata prison get special Durga Puja food

Inmates in Kolkata prison get special Durga Puja food

DH Toon | Convenient remembrance

DH Toon | Convenient remembrance

 