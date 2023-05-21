Harassment complaints 'absolutely fake': Delhi govt

Harassment complaints by officers 'absolutely fake', L-G indulging in 'dirty politics': Delhi govt

Five IAS officers are among those who have complained against the AAP government

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 21 2023, 12:14 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 13:11 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: IANS File Photo

The Delhi government on Sunday accused Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of indulging in "dirty politics" while asserting that the complaints filed by some officers alleging harassment by the AAP dispensation are "absolutely fake".

Officials in the L-G Office on Saturday claimed that eight officers posted in the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have alleged "blatant harassment" by the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation.

They said two complaints were received earlier this year and six were received after May 11 -- the day the Supreme Court granted control of services, except police, land and public order, to the elected government in Delhi.

Also Read | SC's May 11 ruling on control of civil services in Delhi suffers from errors, says Centre seeking review

In a statement, the Delhi government said, "They are absolutely fake complaints. The L-G is indulging in dirty politics to divert attention from the public uproar against the Central government's direct attack on the judiciary by reversing a Supreme Court constitution bench order through an ordinance."

Five IAS officers are among those who have complained against the AAP government. These are Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, former Services secretary Ashish More, Special Secretaries Kinny Singh and Y V V J Rajasekhar, and Power Secretary Shurbir Singh, according to the L-G Office officials.

Anti-Corruption Branch head Madhur Verma, Chief Assessor and Collector in MCD's House Tax Department Kunal Kashyap, and Services Department Deputy Secretary Amitabh Joshi are also among the complainants.

There has been a growing discord between bureaucrats and the AAP dispensation in Delhi since the May 11 Supreme Court order.

Also Read | Services row: BJP says Centre's ordinance necessary for maintaining Delhi's dignity

Hours after the apex court order, Ashish More was removed as the Services secretary.

Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had also alleged on Friday that Chief Secretary Kumar had issued a death threat to him on May 16.

Kumar, however, claimed in a letter to the L-G that the allegations were an after-thought of Bharadwaj to save himself following his alleged misconduct with the officers of the Services Department.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Delhi
AAP
Arvind Kejriwal
V K Saxena
Saurabh Bharadwaj

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

 