Puri announces flats for Rohingyas, MHA says no plans

Hardeep Puri announces flats for Rohingyas, MHA says no plans

The ministry further asked the Delhi government to immediately declare the current site of Rohingya settlement as a detention centre

Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 17 2022, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 00:06 ist
Some 200,000 Rohingya rallied in a Bangladesh refugee camp on August 25, 2019 to mark two years since they fled a violent crackdown by Myanmar forces, just days after a second failed attempt to repatriate the refugees. Credit: AFP File Photo

The BJP government at the Centre landed in a controversy on Wednesday after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the rehabilitation of Rohingya Muslim refugees to flats for economically weaker sections (EWS) in Delhi’s Bakkarwala.

The move, which led to outrage from the party’s supporters, forced the government to issue a clarification. Hours after Puri’s tweet, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the Centre has no intention of moving the Rohingyas, and instead, the Delhi government had proposed to shift them to a new location.

The clarification led to a slugfest between the AAP government in Delhi and the BJP. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia slammed BJP’s volte-face and said the decision was taken by the Delhi Police on the orders of the Lieutenant General.

This is the third instance in the last few months where BJP core voters expressed anger against a government decision — the previous two being the Bulli Bai episode and the suspension of spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The MHA said no Rohingya Muslim “illegal foreigners” will be sent to the flats in Bakkerwala. After the ministry's tweets, Puri said the clarification “gives out the correct position” on the matter.

The VHP condemned Puri's announcement saying Rohingyas are not refugees but "infiltrators".

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rohingya
Rohingya crisis
India News
Hardeep Singh Puri
Delhi

What's Brewing

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli in dire need of work

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli in dire need of work

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

Women have more sex partners than men in parts of India

Women have more sex partners than men in parts of India

 