Hardeep Puri announces flats for Rohingyas, MHA says no plans

The BJP government at the Centre landed in a controversy on Wednesday after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the rehabilitation of Rohingya Muslim refugees to flats for economically weaker sections (EWS) in Delhi’s Bakkarwala.

The move, which led to outrage from the party’s supporters, forced the government to issue a clarification. Hours after Puri’s tweet, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the Centre has no intention of moving the Rohingyas, and instead, the Delhi government had proposed to shift them to a new location.

With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) August 17, 2022

The clarification led to a slugfest between the AAP government in Delhi and the BJP. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia slammed BJP’s volte-face and said the decision was taken by the Delhi Police on the orders of the Lieutenant General.

This is the third instance in the last few months where BJP core voters expressed anger against a government decision — the previous two being the Bulli Bai episode and the suspension of spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The MHA said no Rohingya Muslim “illegal foreigners” will be sent to the flats in Bakkerwala. After the ministry's tweets, Puri said the clarification “gives out the correct position” on the matter.

The VHP condemned Puri's announcement saying Rohingyas are not refugees but "infiltrators".