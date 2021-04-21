Haryana government official stopped oxygen supply, says Manish Sisodia

Haryana govt official stopped oxygen supply: Sisodia

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 21 2021, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 23:39 ist
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Wednesday that an official of the Haryana government stopped oxygen supply to Delhi from a plant in Faridabad.

Sisodia said the Centre decides the quota of oxygen for states and the AAP govt had been demanding that the Centre increase Delhi's quota of oxygen from 378 metric tonnes to 700 metric tonnes.

The central government is yet to take a step in this direction, he said.

"We again demand that the Centre increase our oxygen quota to 700 MT in view of the increased consumption. Patients from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, are admitted in city hospitals," Sisodia said at a press conference.

He claimed that an official of the Haryana government stopped oxygen supply from a plant in Faridabad.

A similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. This led to a crisis in some hospitals, Sisodia said, adding the oxygen supply had been restored now.

The Delhi government demands that states should get their allotted share of oxygen without others interfering into it, he added.

Manish Sisodia
New Delhi
Haryana
Aam Aadmi Party
COVID-19
Coronavirus
medical oxygen
oxygen

