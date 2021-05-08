Haryana control room to check black marketing of drugs

Haryana sets up control room to check black marketing of medicines

So far, 45 people have been arrested in this regard

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • May 08 2021, 18:46 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 19:28 ist
Vij further added that a decision with regard to lockdown would soon be taken. Credit: Twitter/@anilvijminister ·

Haryana minister Anil Vij on Saturday said a control room has been set up in the state to keep a check on "arbitrary charges" being levied by ambulance operators and to clamp down on "black marketing" of medicines.

So far, 45 people have been arrested in this regard, he said here in an official statement.

Read more: Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 7

Vij, the home and health minister of Haryana, said cases of arbitrary charges being levied by ambulance operators have become rampant these days due to which the government is keeping a strict vigil on it.

He said strict action will be taken in cases of black marketing of medicines and overcharging of ambulances, and added that anyone can approach the control room and file a complaint.

The minister saluted doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, government employees and other frontline workers working day and night to save the lives of coronavirus patients and hoped that the state would be able to overcome the pandemic with their untiring efforts.

Vij said the coronavirus has become a "political issue" in the country.

He said that instead of boosting the spirits, the Congress is "trying to pull down the morale of the people fighting the coronavirus every day".

"This is affecting the morale of not only the patients but also the healthcare workers," he said.

He further added that a decision with regard to lockdown would soon be taken.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Haryana
Anil Vij
Black Market
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Max Verstappen fastest in final Spanish GP practice

Max Verstappen fastest in final Spanish GP practice

In Pics: Delhi's Central Vista project in full swing

In Pics: Delhi's Central Vista project in full swing

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

 